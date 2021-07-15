Watch a Popular Mechanics Editor on History Channel's 'Machines' Series Starting This Sunday

Photo credit: The History Channel

Perhaps nothing has a bigger influence on popular culture than the machines and technology that affect the way we live. HISTORY Channel's new docuseries, "The Machines that Built America," will explore the origins and impacts of some of the most groundbreaking innovations in U.S. history, from the airplane to power tools, and a longtime Popular Mechanics contributor will appear on the show to lend their expertise.

“The Machines That Built America” is an eight-part series that builds its episodes around specific areas of American innovation, including "Tractors," "Airplanes," "Motorcycles," "Power Tools," and "Home Tech." The show will combine dramatic reenactments and archival footage of historical events with interviews from modern-day experts and biographers, including longtime Pop Mech contributor Joe Truini.

Beyond the machines themselves, the series will put a special focus on the inventors who fueled American technical progress, such as Nikola Tesla, William Harley, Duncan Black, and Alonzo Decker. The show will unpack their rivalries, examine their failures, and dissect their successes to pinpoint how their unique and sometimes unconventional modes of thinking pushed industry forward in the United States.

Given Joe's experience, we expect him to play a prominent role in the "Power Tools" episode (airing Sunday, August 15). This one-hour episode focuses on the American construction boom amid the population's shift toward urban living, and how power tools enabled the rise of factories and greater mass manufacturing. Specific stories include the emergence of Black & Decker, DeWalt, and Milwaukee.

The eight-part "Machines that Built America" documentary series premieres on Sunday, July 18, with 2 episodes from 9-11pm ET on The HISTORY Channel, airing new one-hour episodes thereafter, on Sundays at 9pm ET, until August 29.

