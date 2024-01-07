Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are back with another bizzaro awards contender, “Poor Things.” The duo reunites for the first time since their Oscar-winning collaboration on “The Favourite,” which earned 10 nominations and a leading actress win for co-star Olivia Colman.

Now, the duo is back with a bonkers reinvention of Frankenstein, starring Stone as Bella Baxter, a resurrected young Victorian woman, who returns to life without the hangups of her era and launches into a debauched tour of life and lust with a libertine lawyer (Mark Ruffalo).

The wild film has racked up acclaim and awards season buzz for Lanthimos and his cast since it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it took home the Golden Lion.

Now, the “Poor Things” is finally heading to theaters for all to see.

When is the release date?

“Poor Things” arrived in limited theaters on Dec. 8, followed by a nationwide release date on Dec. 22.

Where to find “Poor Things” showtimes and tickets at a theater near you

“Poor Things” is now playing in wide release in theaters across the country.

Check for “Poor Things” showtimes in the links below:

Where will “Poor Things” be streaming?

“Poor Things” debuted exclusively in theaters, which means you can’t watch it on streaming right now. The film doesn’t have a streaming release date yet, but we’ll update this space when it does.

As a Searchlight Pictures film, “Poor Things” is owned by Disney, which means it will likely wind up streaming on Hulu where recent Searchlight films like “Theater Camp,” “Chevalier” and “Banshees of Inisherin” are all streaming now.

Who is in the “Poor Things” cast?

Alongside Stone and Ruffalo, “Poor Things” stars Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott and Margaret Qualley.

Story continues

Watch the “Poor Things” trailer

The post How to Watch ‘Poor Things’: Is Emma Stone’s Freaky Frankenstein Movie Streaming or in Theaters? appeared first on TheWrap.