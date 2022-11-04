How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

After breaking into film with a key (but wordless) role in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles has officially entered the acting segment of his career. Kicked off by his post-credit appearance in “Eternals” (2021), followed by a controversially publicized lead role in “Don’t Worry Darling,” and now, the film adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ “My Policeman,” which stars Styles as a young gay man in the 1950s alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The pop star is also currently on tour for his third album, “Harry’s House,” which debuted in May, but even if you didn’t snag tickets to the show, you can keep up with Styles’ latest film in theaters now (and streaming soon).

When Does “My Policeman” Premiere?

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, but it will premiere in select theaters Friday, Oct. 21.

Is “My Policeman” Streaming or in Theaters?

“My Policeman” opened in select theaters on Oct. 21 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of Nov. 4, free to watch for all Prime subscribers.

Also Read:
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods

What Is “My Policeman” About?

Roberts’ novel came out in 2014, and the story follows a fraught LGBTQ+ love triangle between Marion (Corrin), her husband, Tom (Styles), and Tom’s more-than-acquaintance Patrick (Dawson). Set in 1950s Brighton, Tom knows it is safer to marry Marion, but there is a shared acknowledgment between his two lovers.

The film starts when Tom and Marion first meet and marry, fast-forwarding a few years to when Tom meets Patrick. The film then jumps to the future with older versions of the tortured trio after they’ve lived their lives, presumable with some conflict and outing of secrets.

Who Is in the “My Policeman” Cast?

Harry Styles portrays the younger version of Tom. Emma Corrin portrays the younger version of Marion. David Dawson portrays the younger version of Patrick. Linus Roache portrays the older version of Tom, Gina McKee plays the older version of Marion and Rupert Everett portrays the older version of Patrick.

Watch the “My Policeman” Trailer

Also Read:
Harry Styles on Playing a Closeted Gay Man Born in a ‘Small Bubble’ in ‘My Policeman': ‘He’s Very Curious’

Latest Stories

  • ‘Oh s***’: Toddler reacts to scary Snapchat filter

    This is the hilarious moment a toddler said "s***" - when she saw her own face on a scary Snapchat filter.Little Myla was playing on her mum's phone when she was given a fright - causing her to swear.A Halloween filter on social media app Snapchat caused the 18-month-old's face to change.SWNS

  • Woman ‘buried alive’ in woods by estranged husband saved by phoning police with Apple Watch

    Woman ‘buried alive’ in woods by estranged husband saved by phoning police with Apple Watch

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Canada's Ellie Black finishes 5th in women's all-around final at world gymnastics championships

    Canada's Ellie Black finished strong in fifth place in the women's all-around final at the world artistic gymnastics championships on Thursday in Liverpool, England. The 27-year-old from Halifax finished with a total of 54.732 while improving upon her 11th-place finish in qualifying, including the third best uneven bars performance (13.933). She helped Canada make history on Tuesday with the country's first-ever medal in a team competition at the gymnastics worlds, along with Laurie Denommee, De

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.