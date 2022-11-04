How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?

After breaking into film with a key (but wordless) role in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles has officially entered the acting segment of his career. Kicked off by his post-credit appearance in “Eternals” (2021), followed by a controversially publicized lead role in “Don’t Worry Darling,” and now, the film adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ “My Policeman,” which stars Styles as a young gay man in the 1950s alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The pop star is also currently on tour for his third album, “Harry’s House,” which debuted in May, but even if you didn’t snag tickets to the show, you can keep up with Styles’ latest film in theaters now (and streaming soon).

When Does “My Policeman” Premiere?

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, but it will premiere in select theaters Friday, Oct. 21.

Is “My Policeman” Streaming or in Theaters?

“My Policeman” opened in select theaters on Oct. 21 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of Nov. 4, free to watch for all Prime subscribers.

What Is “My Policeman” About?

Roberts’ novel came out in 2014, and the story follows a fraught LGBTQ+ love triangle between Marion (Corrin), her husband, Tom (Styles), and Tom’s more-than-acquaintance Patrick (Dawson). Set in 1950s Brighton, Tom knows it is safer to marry Marion, but there is a shared acknowledgment between his two lovers.

The film starts when Tom and Marion first meet and marry, fast-forwarding a few years to when Tom meets Patrick. The film then jumps to the future with older versions of the tortured trio after they’ve lived their lives, presumable with some conflict and outing of secrets.

Who Is in the “My Policeman” Cast?

Harry Styles portrays the younger version of Tom. Emma Corrin portrays the younger version of Marion. David Dawson portrays the younger version of Patrick. Linus Roache portrays the older version of Tom, Gina McKee plays the older version of Marion and Rupert Everett portrays the older version of Patrick.

Watch the “My Policeman” Trailer

