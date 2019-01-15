Watch: Police Officer Interrupts Team Meeting to Surprise TCU Walk-On With Scholarship

TCU's Owen Aschieris tried to play it cool when the sophomore guard was called up to the front of the room during a team meeting by a police officer.

When the officer came in and told players who he was looking for, Aschieris popped up, then calmly walked over to answer the cop's question about whether or not he was who he claimed to be.

Within seconds, the calm, puzzled expression on Aschieris's face evaporated into a smile of disbelief as the walk-on found out he was put on scholarship for the spring semester. His teammates, who were clearly in on the prank, swarmed Aschieris in congratulations.

Owen Ashieris thought he was in trouble but instead found out he's been put on scholarship for the spring semester. Congrats Owen!#GoFrogs ???? pic.twitter.com/C1k1WXXkWs — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 14, 2019

Aschieris, a 6'1", 165-pound guard from San Diego, has appeared in seven games for the Horned Frogs this season. He's yet to score in an official game, but earning a scholarship might count as the biggest win of the year for him.