Poland vs Slovakia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture today

Lewandowski is a talisman for Poland (Getty Images)

Poland will take on Slovakia in their Euros opener today and they will be hoping Robert Lewandowski will continue his scoring ways.

The Bayern Munich star broke the Bundesliga all-time scoring record this season after he bagged 41 goals.

His national team produced an average performance in the friendlies in the build-up to the tournament as they drew 1-1 against Russia and 2-2 against Iceland.

The match is arguably the easiest in the group for both Poland and Slovakia as they will also play Spain and Sweden.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

What time is the match?

The game will kick-off 5pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV and coverage will start at 4.15pm. There will be a live stream via the ITV Hub.

Team news

For Poland, they are without Krzysztof PiÄ tek and Arkadiusz Milik through injury.

And for Slovakia, Marek Hamšík’s fitness is questionable due to injury but he is set to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: SzczÄsny; PiÄ tkowski, Glik, Bednarek, BereszyÅski; Krychowiak, Klich, ZieliÅski, Puchacz; JóÅºwiak, Lewandowski

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, HuboÄan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

Odds

Poland - 3/4

Draw - 21/10

Slovakia - 9/2

Prediction

If Lewandowski is on form Poland should bag the win over Slovakia to kickstart their campaign perfectly. The score won’t be high but Poland will happily take the victory. Poland 2-0 Slovakia.

