How to watch Poland vs Portugal FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

How to watch Poland vs Portugal FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Portugal can solidify their spot at the top of Group A1 as they face Poland tonight in the Nations League.

Wins over Croatia and Scotland have Portugal leading the way after the first two matches, and another win here would see them take a significant step towards securing a place in the quarter-finals already.

The top two sides in each of the League A groups will progress to the last-eight, with those ties played over two legs and deciding which four teams will progress to the Nations League Finals next summer.

Poland will still have hope of progressing themselves, having snatched a late victory against Scotland to begin their campaign.

They host Croatia on Tuesday night, and know these two home matches will likely be crucial if they are to upset the odds and finish in the top two in the group.

Where to watch Poland vs Portugal

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.