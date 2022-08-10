What to Watch podcast: Unlock a new season of magic and mischief on Locke & Key

The Locke family comes face to face with the American Revolution on the final season of Netflix's Locke & Key. Keaton and Alexis dance for the title of "America's Favorite Dancer" on the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance — and host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Leah Remini tell us what they're watching. And everyone's favorite talking tree embarks on new adventures on the new Disney+ series I Am Groot.

Plus more entertainment headlines — including Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows' fatal accident while filming the show outside, a scare involving explosives on the Chicago set of Justified: City Primeval, the return of a fan-favorite character for season 5 of Cobra Kai, and Kenan Thompson named Emmys host — and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 10

Streaming

Instant Dream Home (series debut) - Netflix

Indian Matchmaking (season premiere) - Netflix

Locke & Key (season premiere) - Netflix

Bluey (season premiere) - Disney+

I Am Groot (series premiere) - Disney+

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Uncle From Another World - Netflix

8 p.m.

Supersenses (docuseries debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Challenge: USA - CBS

So You Think You Can Dance - Fox

Court Night LIVE (series debut) - A&E

10 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien (season premiere) - Syfy, USA

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Story continues

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).