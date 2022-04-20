What to Watch podcast: Russian Doll breaks time in long-awaited season 2

Natasha Lyonne is back today for the second season of her Netflix comedy Russian Doll, and her character Nadia discovers she can now time-travel to periods she never lived through.

Meanwhile, the The Real Housewives of Orange County kicks off the first part of its reunion, in which Heather and Noella are still going at each other, Shannon and Gina can't seem to move on past their issues, and Shannon's dress causes problems before cameras even start rolling. And the cast of MTV's The Real World: New Orleans also reunite — but after many, many years — for a new season on Paramount+.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including details from Johnny Depp's first day on the stand in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, and the return of Red Table Talk but without Will Smith — and trivia.

What to Watch on Wednesday, April 20

Streaming

All on the Table (series premiere) — Discovery+

Moon Knight — Disney+

Russian Doll (season premiere) — Netflix

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (season premiere) — Paramount+

Movies

Surviving Theater 9 (doc) — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

Changing Planet (special) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Survivor — CBS

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (special) — The CW

The Masked Singer — Fox

Chicago Med — NBC

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (doc) — Showtime

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (reunion, pt 1) — Bravo

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Good Trouble — Freeform

Snowfall (season finale) — FX

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike (docuseries debut) — VICE TV

