What to Watch podcast: Rivalries will be flambéd on the premiere of Celebrity Beef
Lena Dunham recounts the time she had a horrible audition for Penny Marshall, and what we know about The Boys season 4 based on new casting announcements.
Joel McHale hosts the culinary competition Celebrity Beef, where celebs work out arguments via cooking challenges. Tom Swift, canceled after just five episodes, wraps its very short run on The CW with Tom trying to save his father. The Peacock docuseries The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise investigates the horrific murders in 1970s Los Angeles committed by two cousins, one of which claims he had a split personality and his alter ego was to blame.
Big Appetite host Ben Hundreds tells us what he's watching. Plus more entertainment headlines — including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong heading south for The Real Housewives of Orange County; The CW announces the end of The Flash; and Showtime cancels The First Lady — and trivia.
What to watch on Tuesday, August 2
Streaming
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (docuseries debut) - Peacock
Big Appetite (series debut) - Tastemade
Love Island USA - Peacock
Love Island UK - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
8 p.m.
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Tom Swift (series finale) - The CW
Edge of the Earth (season finale) - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
10 p.m.
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Kitchen Crash (season finale) - Food Network
Celebrity Beef (series debut) - E!
*times are ET and subject to change
