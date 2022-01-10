What to Watch podcast: Preview The Bachelor week 2 and Darcey & Stacey season 3

Today, EW's Leah Greenblatt stops by What to Watch to look back on the life and trailblazing career of Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field, who died Jan. 7 at 94. From his many incredible movies to his work as an activist, we celebrate his many achievements. Plus: what we know about the shocking death of Full House patriarch Bob Saget over the weekend in Florida, and other entertainment headlines including Spider-Man: No Way Home's continued box office dominance and the premiere date for season 3 of The Boys.

Hilary Duff and Ziwe stop by The Bachelor to help Clayton navigate his dates; meanwhile, surprising info about one of the women has Clayton debating retracting a rose. Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey debuts on TLC, and a second season of unscripted docuseries Black Market, starring the late Michael K. Williams, premieres on VICE.

Plus, we have a Batman milestone to commemorate in This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia about Duff's Lizzie McGuire.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 10

8 p.m.

The Bachelor — ABC

Below Deck — Bravo

The Neighborhood — CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

Kenan (back-to-back eps) — NBC

Darcey & Stacey (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

That's My Jam — NBC

10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Black Market With Michael K. Williams (season premiere) — VICE TV

Streaming

Queens of Mystery (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change

