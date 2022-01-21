What to Watch podcast: Ozark (finally!) kicks off its final season

Netflix's Emmy-winning Ozark finally returns for its fourth and final season, which will be split into two parts; Alfonso Herrera, who plays the new big bad Javi, tells us about his unpredictable character. After officially saying goodbye to Damian Lewis, Showtime's Billions is back for its sixth season with new lead Corey Stoll, who sizes up the dynamic with Paul Giamatti's Chuck.

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant kicks off its third season, where Dorothy and Sean's family is the target of dark forces; Jason Katim's new series As We See It — about three adults on the autism spectrum — debuts on Amazon Prime Video; and there's a "royal battle of bad bitchery" on the third episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a sequel movie to A Christmas Story and a second season of Squid Game, and Joshua Jackson's attractive new role — our Soundbite of the Week from the new comedy Single Drunk Female, and trivia.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 21-23

FRIDAY

Streaming

As We See It (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Servant (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (series reboot debut) — Apple TV+

Ozark (season 4, part 1) — Netflix

The Fix (series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

A Hero — Amazon Prime Video

Munich: The Edge of War — Netflix

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

Dateline — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW

Don't Forget I Love You (movie) — Hallmark

Vanished: Searching for My Sister (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Will Forte + Måneskin) — NBC

SUNDAY

Streaming

SEAL Team (season finale) — Paramount+

1883 — Paramount+

Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress (docuseries debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — ABC

Legends of the Hidden Temple (season finale) — The CW

Power Book II: Ghost — Starz

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (back-to-back eps/finale) — CNN

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

Britannia — Epix

Euphoria — HBO

Billions (season premiere) — Showtime

Claws — TNT

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i (special night) — CBS

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO

