What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2
After a plane full of teen girls crashed in season 1, we now learn on the new season of The Wilds that a plane full of teen boys also crashed. Elsewhere, Bosch is back, now as a private investigator, on the series Bosch: Legacy, in which he's helping the survivor of an attempted murder seek justice (and maybe a little revenge) against the perpetrator. On the season finale of Outer Range, odd things continue to happen on the ranch owned by Josh Brolin's Royal Abbott, and Billy wants to eat the magic rock once owned by his dad.
Meanwhile, for the first time in the show's five-season run, the cast of Selling Sunset sits down for a reunion where plenty of topics are on the agenda; things get really emotional, and Jason and Chrishell talk about their breakup. And Mike Myers stars as eight characters in his Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate.
Finally, The Blacklist star Amir Arison tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines, including a big renewal for Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and the Daytime Emmy nominations; our Sound Bite of the Week featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi; and trivia.
What to Watch this weekend, May 6-8
FRIDAY
Streaming
Tehran (season premiere) — Apple TV+
The Big Conn (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love (special) — Apple TV+
Shining Girls — Apple TV+
The Wilds (season 2 premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
The Pentaverate (series debut) — Netflix
Selling Sunset Reunion — Netflix
Bosch: Legacy — FreeVee
Mamas (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel
I Love That for You — Showtime
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (series debut) — OWN
8 p.m.
The Blacklist — NBC
Come Dance With Me — CBS
Charmed — The CW
9 p.m.
Dateline — NBC
Magnum P.I. (season 4 finale) — CBS
Dynasty — The CW
Sheryl (documentary) — Showtime
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (season 12 finale) — CBS
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (comedy special) — HBO Latino (and streaming on HBO Max)
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Movies
Sanctity of Space (documentary) — Digital
Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon (documentary) — VOD
Anaïs in Love — VOD
The Twin — Netflix
Marmaduke — Netflix
The Takedown — Netflix
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Renovation Goldmine — HGTV
Would I Lie to You? (special time) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Host Benedict Cumberbatch with musical guest Arcade Fire) — NBC
9 p.m.
Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List — NBC (check listings for MSNBC, CNBC; Telemundo on May 8)
I Bought a Dump... Now What? — HGTV
Masters of Illusion — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Streaming
Love in the Jungle (series premiere) — Discovery+
Christina P: Mom Genes (comedy special) — Netflix
7 p.m.
Exhumed: Killer Revealed (season 2 premiere) — Oxygen
7:30 p.m.
Duncanville — FOX
8 p.m.
American Idol — ABC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
Riverdale — The CW
The Simpsons — FOX
Vice — Showtime
Gaslit — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — FOX
9 p.m.
Masterpiece: Ridley Road — PBS
Fear the Walking Dead — AMC
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — CNN
Billy the Kid — Epix
Bob's Burgers — FOX
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season 1 finale) — HBO
The First Lady — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy — FOX
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
61st Street — AMC
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Welcome Home With Nikki Glaser — E!
Barry — HBO
Love Match Atlanta (series debut) — Bravo
The Man Who Fell to Earth — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
The Baby — HBO
11 p.m.
Ziwe
*times are ET and subject to change
