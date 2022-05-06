What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2

EW Staff
·3 min read

After a plane full of teen girls crashed in season 1, we now learn on the new season of The Wilds that a plane full of teen boys also crashed. Elsewhere, Bosch is back, now as a private investigator, on the series Bosch: Legacy, in which he's helping the survivor of an attempted murder seek justice (and maybe a little revenge) against the perpetrator. On the season finale of Outer Range, odd things continue to happen on the ranch owned by Josh Brolin's Royal Abbott, and Billy wants to eat the magic rock once owned by his dad.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the show's five-season run, the cast of Selling Sunset sits down for a reunion where plenty of topics are on the agenda; things get really emotional, and Jason and Chrishell talk about their breakup. And Mike Myers stars as eight characters in his Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate.

Finally, The Blacklist star Amir Arison tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines, including a big renewal for Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and the Daytime Emmy nominations; our Sound Bite of the Week featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi; and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this weekend, May 6-8

FRIDAY

Streaming

Tehran (season premiere) — Apple TV+

The Big Conn (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love (special) — Apple TV+

Shining Girls — Apple TV+

The Wilds (season 2 premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

The Pentaverate (series debut) — Netflix

Selling Sunset Reunion — Netflix

Bosch: Legacy — FreeVee

Mamas (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel

I Love That for YouShowtime

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (series debut) — OWN

8 p.m.

The BlacklistNBC

Come Dance With MeCBS

CharmedThe CW

9 p.m.

Dateline — NBC

Magnum P.I. (season 4 finale) — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Sheryl (documentary) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (season 12 finale) — CBS

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (comedy special) — HBO Latino (and streaming on HBO Max)

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch ShowHBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Movies

Sanctity of Space (documentary) — Digital

Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon (documentary) — VOD

Anaïs in Love — VOD

The Twin — Netflix

Marmaduke — Netflix

The Takedown — Netflix

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Renovation GoldmineHGTV

Would I Lie to You? (special time) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Host Benedict Cumberbatch with musical guest Arcade Fire) — NBC

9 p.m.

Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List — NBC (check listings for MSNBC, CNBC; Telemundo on May 8)

I Bought a Dump... Now What? — HGTV

Masters of Illusion — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Streaming

Love in the Jungle (series premiere) — Discovery+

Christina P: Mom Genes (comedy special) — Netflix

7 p.m.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed (season 2 premiere) — Oxygen

7:30 p.m.

DuncanvilleFOX

8 p.m.

American IdolABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

Riverdale — The CW

The Simpsons — FOX

Vice — Showtime

GaslitStarz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — FOX

9 p.m.

Masterpiece: Ridley Road — PBS

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — CNN

Billy the Kid — Epix

Bob's Burgers — FOX

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season 1 finale) — HBO

The First Lady — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — FOX

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

61st Street — AMC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Welcome Home With Nikki Glaser — E!

Barry — HBO

Love Match Atlanta (series debut) — Bravo

The Man Who Fell to Earth — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

The Baby — HBO

11 p.m.

Ziwe

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most expensive TV shows of all time: 'Stranger Things' and 'Lord of the Rings' enter pantheon

    The fourth season of Netflix's "Stranger Things" reportedly cost a whopping $30 million per episode, but it's not the only big-budget TV series with a multi-million dollar budget.

  • 6 New Shows to Watch This Week: From ‘The Essex Serpent’ to ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

    Also a new Stephen King movie!

  • John C. Reilly Stands by HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Accuracy Amid Controversy: ‘This Is a Public Story’

    "People have said, 'How can you tell the story of the Lakers without the Lakers themselves?' And my answer to that is, 'How could you tell it with them?'"

  • Earnhardt Jr. sees different horsepower with Derby, 500

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience a different type of horsepower before NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season revs up next month. The retired NASCAR star will be at the Kentucky Derby for the second time on Saturday before contributing to the network's Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 29. Earnhardt said having a role in different events beyond NASCAR was a big reason why he decided to sign with NBC after retiring from driving in 2017.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.