What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2

After a plane full of teen girls crashed in season 1, we now learn on the new season of The Wilds that a plane full of teen boys also crashed. Elsewhere, Bosch is back, now as a private investigator, on the series Bosch: Legacy, in which he's helping the survivor of an attempted murder seek justice (and maybe a little revenge) against the perpetrator. On the season finale of Outer Range, odd things continue to happen on the ranch owned by Josh Brolin's Royal Abbott, and Billy wants to eat the magic rock once owned by his dad.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the show's five-season run, the cast of Selling Sunset sits down for a reunion where plenty of topics are on the agenda; things get really emotional, and Jason and Chrishell talk about their breakup. And Mike Myers stars as eight characters in his Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate.

Finally, The Blacklist star Amir Arison tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines, including a big renewal for Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and the Daytime Emmy nominations; our Sound Bite of the Week featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi; and trivia.

What to Watch this weekend, May 6-8

FRIDAY

Streaming

Tehran (season premiere) — Apple TV+

The Big Conn (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love (special) — Apple TV+

Shining Girls — Apple TV+

The Wilds (season 2 premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

The Pentaverate (series debut) — Netflix

Selling Sunset Reunion — Netflix

Bosch: Legacy — FreeVee

Mamas (docuseries debut) — The Roku Channel

I Love That for You — Showtime

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (series debut) — OWN

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Come Dance With Me — CBS

Charmed — The CW

9 p.m.

Dateline — NBC

Magnum P.I. (season 4 finale) — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Sheryl (documentary) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (season 12 finale) — CBS

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (comedy special) — HBO Latino (and streaming on HBO Max)

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Movies

Sanctity of Space (documentary) — Digital

Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon (documentary) — VOD

Anaïs in Love — VOD

The Twin — Netflix

Marmaduke — Netflix

The Takedown — Netflix

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Renovation Goldmine — HGTV

Would I Lie to You? (special time) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Host Benedict Cumberbatch with musical guest Arcade Fire) — NBC

9 p.m.

Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List — NBC (check listings for MSNBC, CNBC; Telemundo on May 8)

I Bought a Dump... Now What? — HGTV

Masters of Illusion — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Streaming

Love in the Jungle (series premiere) — Discovery+

Christina P: Mom Genes (comedy special) — Netflix

7 p.m.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed (season 2 premiere) — Oxygen

7:30 p.m.

Duncanville — FOX

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

Riverdale — The CW

The Simpsons — FOX

Vice — Showtime

Gaslit — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — FOX

9 p.m.

Masterpiece: Ridley Road — PBS

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — CNN

Billy the Kid — Epix

Bob's Burgers — FOX

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (season 1 finale) — HBO

The First Lady — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — FOX

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

61st Street — AMC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Welcome Home With Nikki Glaser — E!

Barry — HBO

Love Match Atlanta (series debut) — Bravo

The Man Who Fell to Earth — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

The Baby — HBO

11 p.m.

Ziwe

*times are ET and subject to change

