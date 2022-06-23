What to Watch podcast: A 'dornado' is brewing on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premiere

On the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it's all about the Ex-Wives Club — Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On the season finale of Walker, we finally find out what happened the night the Davidsons' barn burned down. And on the new series Gordita Chronicles, a family moves to Miami in 1985 only to discover that the city and America aren't quite what they were expecting.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Brad Pitt teasing the end of his career and Nia Vardalos' big reveal about the third My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie — and trivia.

What to Watch on Thursday, June 23

Streaming

Menudo: Forever Young (doc) - HBO Max

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season premiere) - Peacock

The Bear (series debut) - Hulu

Gordita Chronicles (series debut) - HBO Max

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (movie) - Paramount+

The Split (season premiere) - Sundance Now

First Class (series debut) - Netflix

The Orville - Hulu

Below Deck Down Under (season finale) - Peacock

Best of the Fest (special) - Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

12 p.m.

JoJo Goes (series debut) - Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Walker (season finale) - The CW

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season premiere) - MTV

9 p.m.

Buckhead Shore (back-to-back episode series debut) - MTV

Southern Charm (season premiere) - Bravo

*times are ET and subject to change

