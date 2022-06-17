What to Watch podcast: Dance over to Apple TV+ for the debut of Cha Cha Real Smooth
Dakota Johnson stars in the dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, which got rave reviews out of Sundance. The adaptation of Jenny Han's popular The Summer I Turned Pretty debuts — and the stars of that show tell us what they're watching. On the new series The Lake, a recently divorced gay man takes the daughter he gave up for adoption as a teen to the lake house where he grew up to bond. Molly Shannon may be on to Vanessa Bayer's big lie on the season finale of I Love That For You. Flatbush Misdemeanors is back for more fun and trouble with its second season.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Hacks' season 3 renewal, Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon's onscreen reunion, and TCA nominations — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new trailer for the series Boo! Bitch, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
FRIDAY
Streaming
The Summer I Turned Pretty (series debut) - Amazon Prime
The Lake (series debut) - Amazon Prime
The Martha Mitchell Effect (doc) - Netflix
Home (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Chrissy's Court (season premiere) - The Roku Channel
The Stepmother (series debut) - Tubi
Movies
My Fake Boyfriend (movie) - Amazon Prime
Cha Cha Real Smooth (movie) - Apple TV+
Jerry & Marge Go Large (movie) - Paramount+
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (movie) - Hulu
First Love - VOD
Spiderhead (movie) - Netflix
The Good Neighbor - VOD
8 p.m.
Dateline Special Edition: Savannah Guthrie speaks with Amber Heard - NBC
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
After Jackie (documentary) - History
Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story - Lifetime
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
9 p.m.
Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN
SUNDAY
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Endeavor (season premiere) - PBS
Hotel Portofino - PBS broadcast, PBS Passport, and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel
Streaming
Evil - Paramount+
Civil (doc) - Netflix
7 p.m.
2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards - Bounce
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
The Black Pack: Excellence (special) - The CW
8:30 p.m.
I Love That For You - Showtime
9 p.m.
Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - ID and streaming on discovery+
Animal Kingdom (season premiere) - TNT
10 p.m.
Mathis Family Matters (series debut) - E!
Beachside Brawl: East Coast vs. West Coast (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
11 p.m.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (season premiere) - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
