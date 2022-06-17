What to Watch podcast: Dance over to Apple TV+ for the debut of Cha Cha Real Smooth

Dakota Johnson stars in the dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, which got rave reviews out of Sundance. The adaptation of Jenny Han's popular The Summer I Turned Pretty debuts — and the stars of that show tell us what they're watching. On the new series The Lake, a recently divorced gay man takes the daughter he gave up for adoption as a teen to the lake house where he grew up to bond. Molly Shannon may be on to Vanessa Bayer's big lie on the season finale of I Love That For You. Flatbush Misdemeanors is back for more fun and trouble with its second season.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Hacks' season 3 renewal, Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon's onscreen reunion, and TCA nominations — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new trailer for the series Boo! Bitch, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19

FRIDAY

Streaming

The Summer I Turned Pretty (series debut) - Amazon Prime

The Lake (series debut) - Amazon Prime

The Martha Mitchell Effect (doc) - Netflix

Home (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Chrissy's Court (season premiere) - The Roku Channel

The Stepmother (series debut) - Tubi

Movies

My Fake Boyfriend (movie) - Amazon Prime

Cha Cha Real Smooth (movie) - Apple TV+

Jerry & Marge Go Large (movie) - Paramount+

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (movie) - Hulu

First Love - VOD

Spiderhead (movie) - Netflix

The Good Neighbor - VOD

8 p.m.

Dateline Special Edition: Savannah Guthrie speaks with Amber Heard - NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

After Jackie (documentary) - History

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story - Lifetime

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

9 p.m.

Love & Marriage: D.C. - OWN

SUNDAY

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Endeavor (season premiere) - PBS

Hotel Portofino - PBS broadcast, PBS Passport, and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel

Streaming

Evil - Paramount+

Civil (doc) - Netflix

7 p.m.

2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards - Bounce

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

The Black Pack: Excellence (special) - The CW

8:30 p.m.

I Love That For You - Showtime

9 p.m.

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - ID and streaming on discovery+

Animal Kingdom (season premiere) - TNT

10 p.m.

Mathis Family Matters (series debut) - E!

Beachside Brawl: East Coast vs. West Coast (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

11 p.m.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (season premiere) - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change

