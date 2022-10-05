What to Watch podcast: Chucky is going in for the kill on season 2 premiere

On today's What to Watch, Coldplay front man Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a "serious lung infection," and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield opens up about her multiple sclerosis. In sad news, Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

Plus, Reginald the Vampire debuts on Syfy, while Chucky and Kung Fu return with new seasons.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, October 5

Streaming

Nailed It! Halloween (season premiere) - Netflix

Prince Andrew: Banished (doc) - Peacock

The Sound of 007 (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

Abominable and the Invisible City (series debut) - Peacock/Hulu

Bling Empire (season premiere) - Netflix

The D'Amelio Show - Hulu

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Disney+

Andor - Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

Tell Me Lies - Hulu

Ink Master - Paramount+

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time - Shudder

Check Local Listings

NOVA: Ending HIV in America - PBS

8 p.m.

Growing Up Grizzly (doc) - Smithsonian

The Masked Singer - Fox

The Conners - ABC

Survivor - CBS

Chicago Med - NBC

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Court Night LIVE - A&E

8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs - ABC

9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat (series debut) - CBS

Kung Fu (season premiere) - The CW

Chucky (season premiere) - SYFY

Chicago Fire - NBC

Abbott Elementary - ABC

LEGO Masters - Fox

Guy's Ultimate Game Night - Food Network and Discovery+

Farmhouse Fixer - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics - ABC

Raising a F***ing Star - E!

10 p.m.

The Amazing Race - CBS

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Big Sky - ABC

Jay Leno's Garage - CNBC

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Archer - FXX

Reginald the Vampire (series debut) - SYFY

*times are ET and subject to change

