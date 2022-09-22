What to Watch podcast: Celebrate Norman Lear's 100th Birthday with Music and Laughter special
On today's podcast, Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has revealed she's watched House of Hammer, the Discovery+ docuseries that dives into the sexual assault allegations against her husband and the dark legacy of his family. The Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival has a premiere date — get ready to follow your turkey dinner up with the first two episodes out Thanksgiving Day. And, Netflix is in production on a Beverly Hills Cop sequel starring Eddie Murphy, and original stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot.
Plus, Norman Lear turned 100 this year — and what better way to celebrate than a special celebrating the prolific screenwriter? Netflix dives into the unbelievable story of the Thai youth soccer team that was rescued from a complex cave system in Thai Cave Rescue, and Law & Order is back with three hours of non-stop crime fighting.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, September 22
Streaming
Downey Wrote That (doc) - Peacock
The Kardashians (season premiere) - Hulu
Thai Cave Rescue (series debut) - Netflix
Raven's Hollow (movie) - Shudder
Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+
Vampire Academy - Peacock
The Good Fight - Paramount+
Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel
Pantheon - AMC+
The Family Business - BET+
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Send Help (season finale) - ALLBLK
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Law & Order (season premiere) - NBC
9 p.m.
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (special) - ABC
Law & Order: SVU (season premiere) - NBC
60 Days In - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Southern Charm - Bravo
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
10 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (season premiere) - NBC
Race for the Championship - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
Atlanta - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
