What to Watch podcast: Celebrate Norman Lear's 100th Birthday with Music and Laughter special

On today's podcast, Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has revealed she's watched House of Hammer, the Discovery+ docuseries that dives into the sexual assault allegations against her husband and the dark legacy of his family. The Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival has a premiere date — get ready to follow your turkey dinner up with the first two episodes out Thanksgiving Day. And, Netflix is in production on a Beverly Hills Cop sequel starring Eddie Murphy, and original stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot.

Plus, Norman Lear turned 100 this year — and what better way to celebrate than a special celebrating the prolific screenwriter? Netflix dives into the unbelievable story of the Thai youth soccer team that was rescued from a complex cave system in Thai Cave Rescue, and Law & Order is back with three hours of non-stop crime fighting.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, September 22

Streaming

Downey Wrote That (doc) - Peacock

The Kardashians (season premiere) - Hulu

Thai Cave Rescue (series debut) - Netflix

Raven's Hollow (movie) - Shudder

Tyler Perry's Zatima - BET+

Vampire Academy - Peacock

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Emeril Tailgates - The Roku Channel

Pantheon - AMC+

The Family Business - BET+

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Send Help (season finale) - ALLBLK

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Law & Order (season premiere) - NBC

9 p.m.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (special) - ABC

Law & Order: SVU (season premiere) - NBC

60 Days In - A&E

Big Brother - CBS

Southern Charm - Bravo

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (season premiere) - NBC

Race for the Championship - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

Atlanta - FX

*times are ET and subject to change

