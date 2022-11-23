Watch PMQs live: Keir Starmer says Tory party ‘crashed the economy’ with 12 weeks of Tory chaos

Rishi Sunak is facing Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over tax policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement.

A month after taking office vowing “stability and unity”, trouble is brewing for the Prime Minister on multiple fronts.

MPs were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill next Monday, which included Government plans to build 300,000 homes a year, but the Prime Minister was reportedly forced to pull the vote after dozens of Tory MPs threatened a rebellion.

In another blow, two senior Tories - Chloe Smith and William Wragg - announced they would stand down as MPs at the next general election.

Earier this week the Prime Minister insisted the UK will not realign with EU laws under his watch as the Government seeks to sink speculation it is weighing up a Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.

PMQs comes after top judges ruled that Scotland needs the approval of Westminster to push ahead with next year’s planned second referendum on independence.

The ruling strengthens Mr Sunak’s hand in future negotiations over the union, but is likely to provoke condemnation from Scottish nationalists over the balance of power in the UK.

UK still ‘collaborative and constructive union'

12:28 , Miriam Burrell

SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford asked: “If the Prime Minister claims the UK is still a voluntary union, can he explain the democratic route for Scottish people?”

Rishi Sunak said UK is a “collaborative and constructive union”.

PM to appoint an ethics adviser

12:24 , Miriam Burrell

recurit a successorr for ethics adviser

MP John Penrose asked the Prime Minister if he will commit to introducing additional measures to the ethics plan, which includes lobbying and corruption, to show he will “walk the talk”.

Rishi Sunak said he has committed to appointing an ethics advisor and will review the MP’s recommendations in “proper time”.

PM asked about Just Stop Oil protesters

12:19 , Miriam Burrell

Story continues

MP Gareth Johnson asked if the government would consider making Just Stop Oil a prescribed organisation so “theycan be treated as the criminal organisation they actually are”.

The Prime Minister said the Public Order Bill will give police the powers they need, and he “looks forward” to that being supported by the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford: ‘UK is dead and buried'

12:17 , Miriam Burrell

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the prime minister has “no right to deny democracy to the people of Scotland”.

He said if the Prime Minister will block the independence referendum, would he “at least be honest” about the fact that the United Kingdom is “now dead and buried”.

Rishi Sunak said he will deliver for the people of Scotland, including extra funding to public services.

PM asked about support for Ukraine

12:14 , Miriam Burrell

MP Ruth Edwards said 10 million people in Ukraine are without power due to Russia’s strikes.

She asked what support England will be providing to Ukrainian allies.

Rishi Sunak said he discussed the issue with President Zelensky. England will be providing millions of pounds in support for power facility repairs, he said.

Sunak: Labour has ‘no plan’ for NHS

12:11 , Miriam Burrell

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government has introduced a record increase in the national living wage, protected the penisonerss triple lock and made record increases in funding for the NHS.

“That shows our committment to prioritise the NHS,” he said.

He said Labour had “no plan” for the NHS.

Sir Keir Starmer said he won’t follow Labour’s plan to scrap non-dom status.

PM: ‘I’ve strengthened the economy in 4 weeks'

12:08 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak said: “In four weeks I’ve strengthened the economy, we’ve put more money into the NHS and schools and delivered a deal to tackle illegal migration.”

Sir Keir Starmer responded by saying there’s only one party that has crashed the economy, “and they’re sitting there”, as he pointed to Tory MPs in the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer: ‘Shame on Fifa'

12:04 , Miriam Burrell

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the World Cup doesn’t belong to Fifa or the host nation.

He said it’s “totally unaceptable” that gay football fans cannot acknowledge who they love in Qatar. “Shame on Fifa,” he said.

He asked the PM: “Britain faces the lowest growth of any OECD nation ver the next two years, why?”

In response, Mr Sunak said Labour should get in touch with union leaders and call off the rail strikes if it was serious about the economy.

PMQs begins

12:01 , Miriam Burrell

Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons has begun.

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Independence will be worth it'

11:58 , Miriam Burrell

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has given her reaction to the UK Supreme Court ruling on Scotland’s planned second independence referendum.

Top judges ruled that the referendum cannot go ahead without Westminster consent.

She told reporters on Wednesday: “There is no doubt whatsoever in my mind that independence will be worth it”.

“The very deomcracy of our nation depends on independence.”

Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak heads to PMQs

11:51 , Miriam Burrell

The Prime Minister has left Downing Street and headed to the House of Commons ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions at 12pm.

(AP)

Braverman: Rwanda is a ‘very inspiring’ country that is ‘safe and secure'

11:41 , Miriam Burrell

Rwanda is a “very inspiring” country with a record of supporting asylum seekers, Suella Braverman said as she insisted that the government will manage to send migrants there.

The Home Secretary told MPs that Rwanda – where ministers want to send migrants unlawfully crossing the Channel – was a “safe and secure country” that had been subject to a “rigorous” assessment by her officials.

She said it was also being used by the UN to accommodate migrants under an EU funded scheme and that she had found it an “inspiring country” when she visited in 2010.

Read more here.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

SNP Westminster leader granted urgent question

11:36 , Miriam Burrell

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been granted an urgent question in the Commons on the Supreme Court ruling on Scotland’s independence referendum.

It will take place following Prime Minsiter’s Questions at about 12.30pm.

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for another referendum on independence, without Westminster consent.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (PA Wire)

Braverman blames Channel crossings for Manston overcrowding

11:30 , Miriam Burrell

Suella Braverman has said she won’t “point the finger of blame” at any home secretary for the overcrowding at Manston migrant centre, instead blaming people who cross the Channel in small boats.

The Home Secretary told the Commons Home Affairs Committee this morning: “I’m not going to point the finger of blame at any one person, it’s not as simple as that.”

Pressed further, she daid: “I tell you who’s at fault, it’s very clear who’s at fault, it’s the people who are breaking our rules, coming here illegally, exploiting vulnerable people and trying to reduce the generosity of the British people – that’s who’s at fault.”

(Getty Images)

PM delays housebuilding targets - report

11:22 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak faces a significant rebellion on Wednesday as Conservative MPs push for an end to mandatory housebuilding targets.

MPs were meant to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill on Monday - which included Government plans to build 300,00 homes a year - but the Prime Minister reportedly has pulled the vote.

More than 40 backbenchers have signed an amendment to Bill that would ban councils from taking housebuilding targets into account when deciding on planning applications.

Read more here.

What happened this morning?

11:13 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, top judges handed down their decision on Scotland’s planned second referendum next year.

Scotland will need the approval of Westminster to push ahead with a second referendum on independence, the ruling said.

Meanwhile ministers are preparing for talks with rail union chiefs this week after a series of “debilitating” Christmas train strikes were announced.

Questions over Rishi Sunak’s choice of Cabinet colleagues have not let up as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is set to be investigated over allegations of bullying behaviour.