Watch PMQs LIVE: Rishi Sunak to face MPs at PMQs amid inflation cut setback

Rishi Sunak will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday as he faced a serious setback on his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Inflation stayed stuck in double figures of 10.1 per cent in March - down from 10.4 per cent in February - dashing hopes of an early end to the cost of living crisis in a major blow to hard pressed shoppers.

The announcement from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will come as a serious setback to Mr Sunak’s pledge.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government was “on track” to meet the pledge.

“These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.”

But Rachel Reeves MP, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said:“The question for families remains as real as ever - when will they feel better off under this Conservative government?”

PMQs is being held for the first time since the Easter recess.