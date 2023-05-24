Watch PMQs LIVE: Rishi Sunak to face MPs as Suella Braverman dodges investigation over speeding fine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed Home Secretary Suella Braverman will not be investigated over her handling of a speeding fine (Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak is to face MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions following confirmation Suella Braverman will not be investigated over a speeding fine row.

Home Secretary Ms Braverman has been accused of breaching ministerial code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help her with the private matter of trying to dodge a group speeding-awareness course, after being caught speeding last summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She eventually paid a fine and took penalty points on her driving licence after admitting to speeding.

Allegations she asked civil servants for help with the matter sparked outrage in the Commons, with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner asking “how many strikes” before the Home Secretary is “out”?

But Ms Braverman insists she did “nothing untoward”, and Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday she will not face an investigation over the row.

The Prime Minister said a “better course of action could have been taken” but that he had decided the incident did not amount to a breach of the ministerial code.

Mr Sunak is expected to be probed on the matter when he appears in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

Rishi Sunak’s letter to Suella Braverman in full

11:23 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed Home Secretary Suella Braverman will not be investigated for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course – but he criticised her handling of the situation.

Mr Sunak is due to face MPs in the House of Commons at lunchtime.

We’ll be bringing you everything you need to know throughout the afternoon.