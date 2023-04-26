Watch PMQS LIVE: Prime Minister to face MPs as evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan continues

(PA)

Rishi Sunak will face MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions as evacuations continue for British passport holders trying to flee war-torn Sudan.

Hundreds of Britons have been evacuated as a third flight landed in Cyprus on Wednesday morning. Three more flights are planned and a warship is set to arrive off the coast of Sudan amid a 72-hour ceasefire.

The Government has been criticised for its slow response to rescue British citizens trapped in Sudan after it rapidly evacuated UK diplomats and their families on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said it was “right” that diplomats were prioritised “because they were being targeted”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government had to cope with a “larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries”.

As the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill faced its final hurdle in the House of Commons, Ms Braverman has claimed that migrants arriving on small boats were “criminals” and possessed “values which are at odds with our country”.

