Watch PMQs LIVE: Angela Rayner says Tories ‘preparing for opposition’ as Oliver Dowden takes PMQs for first time

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is facing MPs in his first Prime Minister’s Questions while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Japan.

Mr Dowden will spar with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner in the House of Commons while the Prime Minister joins other members of the G7 in Hiroshima.

Mr Sunak is unveiling a new defence and technology collaboration before seeking to galvanise support for Ukraine during talks with world leaders.

Back in Westminster long-promised plans to ban “no-fault” housing evictions will be introduced to Parliament in the Renters’ (Reform) Bill by Housing Secretary Michael Gove.

Meanwhile a top Metropolitan Police officer is facing questions from MPs over six protesters arrested at the King’s coronation who were then released without charges.

Met Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist denies officers had been overzealous or were under any political pressure.

Oliver Dowden asked about child poverty

12:13 , Miriam Burrell

Angela Rayner pointed to child poverty rates increasing, and remembered being a young mother worried about paying her bills.

She asked what level of child poverty is seen as a success.

Oliver Dowden responded by saying the Government has taken one million working-aged people out of poverty.

Rayner turns to NHS wait lists

12:11 , Miriam Burrell

Angela Rayner has now turned to NHS waiting lists.

She said they are now longer than when the Prime Minister made his pledge five months ago.

The Labour deputy leader said 11,00 patients have waited more than 18 months.

Oliver Dowden asked why Labour is opposing the Tory’s minimum service levels.

Rayner, Starmer ‘at each other’s throats'

12:09 , Miriam Burrell

Oliver Dowden has claimed Angela Rayner and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are “at each other’s throats” in private.

Ms Rayner responded by saying Mr Dowden should take notice of Tory failings before focussing on Labour’s in-house politics.

Dowden asked about Tory local election loss

12:07 , Miriam Burrell

Story continues

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Oliver Dowden has been the third deputy prime minister she has faced at PMQs.

She asked Mr Dowden who should be responsbile for the Tory loss at the local elections.

Mr Dowden responded by saying he was surprised he wasn’t facing the Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey.

PMQs begins

12:01 , Miriam Burrell

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has begun PMQs.

Where is Rishi Sunak?

11:58 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak is skipping PMQs this week while he’s in Japan.

The Prime Minister will unveil a new defence and technology collaboration before seeking to galvanise support for Ukraine during talks with world leaders.

He will join allies including the US’s Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron as the G7 group of industrialised democracies meets in Hiroshima.

Read more here.

Government announces long-promised plans to end ‘no-fault’ evictions

11:55 , Miriam Burrell

After PMQs long-awaited plans to abolish no-fault evictions and give renters the right to keep pets are being introduced in Parliament.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the sweeping reforms will allow tenants to challenge poor landlords without losing their home.

Read more here.