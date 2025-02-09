How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool play Championship strugglers Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arne Slot’s side remain on course for a quadruple after reaching the Carabao Cup Final by hammering Tottenham 4-0 at Anfield on Thursday.

With the rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday, Slot intends to rotate his side ahead of a big week for the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool should still be too strong for a Plymouth side who stunned Brentford in the third round but are rock bottom of the Championship.

Plymouth sacked Wayne Rooney in December and the former England captain has been replaced by Miron Muslic.

Can Muslic mastermind a major FA Cup upset or will Liverpool go marching on?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch...

How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 2.15pm GMT ahead of an 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free on ITV’s streaming service ITVX.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.