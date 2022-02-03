Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Heart-Shaped Pizzas Again For Valentine's Day

Tess Koman
·3 min read
Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin
Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Update, February 3, 2022: Pizza Hut is ready to be your valentine again this year and is bringing back their heart-shaped pizzas. You can get yours at Pizza Hut locations from February 8 to February 14, so the option is out there for all of your Galentine's Day or Valentine's Day plans.

The deal will run you $11.99 for a one-topping heart pizza but can be upgraded to a bundle starting at $16.99 which includes an ultimate chocolate chip cookie or a triple-chocolate brownie. You can order your pie or bundle online, through the Pizza Hut app, or in stores and can choose delivery, carryout, or contactless pick-up options depending on your preference.

Update, February 3, 2021: Hello! We have again received official confirmation from Pizza Hut that heart-shaped pizzas are coming back! They will be available beginning on February 8 starting at $11.99 (though the price varies by location!). Cookies and brownies are also still available to sweeten the deal. A perfect recipe for Valentine's Day at home!

Update, February 10, 2019: We've just received exciting confirmation from Pizza Hut that their famous heart-shaped pizzas are back. Now through February 16, a rep confirmed, "customers can give the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift of a Large Heart-Shaped Pizza either on its own or bundled with a Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie."

The pie is available for delivery, carryout, or dine-in, FYI. Get to it, fam.

Original post, February 12, 2019: Last year, Pizza Hut just about broke the internet with their Valentine's Day-pegged heart-shaped pizzas. The chain isn't the only place doing the same thing again this year (here's a list of all your favorite places that are offering pizza hearts for V-day), but we are pleased to announce that their version is back—and we got to take a behind-the-scenes look at how they're made.

The special pizzas start off as a normal, 14-inch pizza would before the team creates the heart using a top-secret pizza technique (yes, those exist) to mold the dough. From there, a ladle-full of tomato sauce and an entire cup of cheese are delicately placed onto the dough, keeping the heart outline flawlessly in place.

A Pizza Hut rep confirms a little-known yet crazy-fun hack is to request that a topping of your choice spell out a fun message for your Valentine. Might we suggest a black olive "I LUV YOU" for your person? Or an onion smile?

Photo credit: Brad Holland
Photo credit: Brad Holland

The pizza is then ready for Pizza Hut's monster ovens; they take about 10 minutes to make their way all the way through. The result is a piping hot, cheese-bubbling, super tasty heart, which is then coated in garlic butter sauce before being boxed up and delivered to your door.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin
Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

These special pizzas are available from today through 2/17 and cost $11.99 or $16.99, if you bundle one with an Ultimate Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie or a Triple Chocolate Brownie. Happy Valentine's Day, and, remember: If you love someone, send them pizza.

