Watch: Phoenix Woman Tears Apart Suns Owner Robert Sarver at City Council Meeting

Suns owner Robert Sarver created controversy this week when the Arizona Republic reported he would consider moving the team to Seattle or Las Vegas if the Phoenix City Council didn not approve a $230 million renovation to Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Sarver denied the report in a video on Thursday and said he will keep the team in Phoenix longterm. But that did not stop Phoneix residents from criticizing the Suns owner.

City resident Greta Rogers was not shy in her criticism of Sarver and decided to shred the owner for being cheap with the team. Rogers criticized Sarver as well as Phoenix's City Council for considering a public funding of the arena renovation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch Rogers' rant below:

Phoenix resident Greta Rogers absolutely ripped Suns owner Robert Sarver during a city council meeting: "He's so tight, he squeaks when he walks. And you have been negotiating with this kind of person?!" ???? pic.twitter.com/w11JCfD3kQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2018

The Phoenix City Council delayed a vote on the arena renovation on Tuesday. A new vote will be taken on Jan. 23, 2019.