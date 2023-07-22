Watch: Phillies star Bryce Harper makes spectacular catch in first start at first base

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper may be new to first base, but he already looks like a natural.

In his first-ever career start at first base, Harper made a spectacular leaping catch that took him tumbling into the photographer’s pit during the Phillies' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio on Friday.

The Phillies were trailing 1-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Cleveland’s Amed Rosario stepped to the plate. He hit a high foul ball down the first base line off Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez, but Rosario didn't get another opportunity because of Harper's heroic effort to record the first out of the inning.

Harper, who had Tommy John surgery after the Phillies' 2022 World Series appearance, wasn't injured during the catch. He immediately got to his feet as the crowd cheered. Suarez put his hand on his head in disbelief.

FIRST BASEMAN BRYCE HARPER HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/fSKOMnwwjl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

Harper has normally served as a designated hitter or outfielder in his career. But that changed Friday as the Phillies moved him to first to see how he handles the position before they decide what moves to make at the trade deadline. Manager Rob Thomson said he was "excited" to see how Harper transitions.

“We’ve prepared him and now it’s just about getting used to game speed and getting used to those situations," Thomson said before the game.

So far so good.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies' Bryce Harper makes leaping catch in first base debut