Watch: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates home run vs. Braves with epic bat spike

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Baseball fans have heard of a bat flip, but have you seen a bat spike?

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins triumphantly threw his bat down after hitting a three-run homer off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider to put the Phillies up 4-0 against the defending champion Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The 394-foot shot to left field was extra special for Hoskins: It marked his first career postseason homer.

"We all know (Strider) throws hard," Hoskins said in the dugout after his home run trot. "Just got to be on the fast ball there. I was lucky to get one in the middle of the plate and down. He's tough to hit. He's tough to square up, that's why he's pitching today. I don't know after that. I don't know if my feet touched the ground."

In the third inning, Strider walked Brandon Marsh, who advanced to third on Strider's throwing error. Then, Strider gave up a run-scoring double to Bryson Stott. The Braves intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber, setting Hoskins up for a three-run homer  the first pitch of his at bat.

Hoskins has struggled at the plate this postseason, going 1-for-18 entering Friday's game.

"Just trying to win a game here, regardless of what I'm doing," Hoskins said. "The Phillies are winning games and that's why were here... We have a lot of game to play, but it's nice to be on top."

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the 3rd inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the 3rd inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves pulled Strider from the game after he allowed a single from J.T. Realmuto. The Braves' Jackson Stephens took the mound afterwards, but the Phillies scoring didn't stop.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run on the first pitch of the at bat to put the Phillies up 6-0. Afterwards, Harper said, "I know (Stephens) likes his heaters, so we're ready for it."

The Phillies went on to a 9-1 win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rhys Hoskins' epic bat flip: Phillies slugger hits home run vs. Braves

Latest Stories

  • Bros and foes: Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes rivals, friends

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game. It happened in June, when the uber-competitive QBs teamed up against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in a match-play event in Las Vegas.

  • NFL betting: Here’s a two-game teaser to jump on in Week 6

    Let's back a good defense and a historical trend for a Week 6 NFL teaser.

  • Braves rookie Strider tagged in return, Phils win, lead NLDS

    As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer. After mowing down the Phillies early in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday, a four-pitch walk to lead off the third inning and a subsequent wild pickoff throw seemed to change everything for Strider. Pretty soon, he was back on bench, shaking his head in a shaking Citizens Bank Park moments after Rhys Hoskins hammered a three-run homer into the left-field seats.

  • After quick playoff exit, 101-win Mets eye busy offseason

    The sting of playoff failure still fresh, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler wasted little time engaging Jacob deGrom in a late-night talk about his future. With the two-time Cy Young Award winner atop a long list of potential free agents, Eppler is fully aware of all the work ahead if the Mets are going to build on their successful regular season. Five days after New York was eliminated by the San Diego Padres at home, Eppler and manager Buck Showalter wrapped a bow around 2022 during a news conference at Citi Field.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.