2023 PGA Championship: How to watch, tee times, channel, live updates and more
The final round of the PGA Championship tees off today, bringing some of the biggest golf stars together on the green, including defending PGA champion Justin Thomas and recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm. Notably, Tiger Woods is absent from the field this year. The 2023 PGA Championship is played out across four days at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. While the course has hosted many major golf tournaments before, it’s recently undergone a major makeover, so the seasoned golf course may feel brand-new to some. Want to watch Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau and more take their final swings for the Wanamaker Trophy this afternoon? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the PGA Championship, including tee times, channels and the full streaming schedule, plus follow along with Yahoo Sports' live PGA Championship updates below.
How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship live now:
Date: May 18–21
Time: 7 a.m. ET
Location: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, NY
Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+
What channel is the PGA Championship on in 2023?
ESPN and CBS have split broadcast rights for the PGA Championship, meaning ESPN will air early-round (Thursday and Friday) and weekend morning coverage, and CBS will air weekend afternoon coverage.
If you have both CBS and ESPN, then watching this year’s PGA Championship should be a hole in one. If you don’t have a cable package with ESPN or a digital antenna that picks up CBS, keep reading to check out our recommendations for how to watch or stream the PGA Championship.
Where to watch the PGA Championship:
Hulu + Live TV
Where to stream the PGA Championship:
ESPN+
Paramount+ Premium
2023 PGA Championship schedule overview (all times Eastern):
We're down to the final day of the 2023 PGA Championship, here's the final round coverage schedule:
May 21, 2023
Final round coverage: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+
Final round coverage: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN
Final round coverage: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS
Tee times for key groups (all times Eastern):
May 21, 2023
1:50 p.m. – Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood
2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
2:30 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
Here's every way you can watch or stream the PGA Championship 2023:
- Watch ESPN and CBS with Fubo
Fubo TV
- Watch ESPN with DirecTV
DirecTV