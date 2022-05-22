How to watch PGA Championship 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied his last two holes (Getty Images)

Six days after declaring Southern Hills was “not really my cup of tea”, Matthew Fitzpatrick heads into the final round of the US PGA Championship in contention for a maiden major title.

Fitzpatrick made light of the cold, breezy conditions to card a superb 67 and end a rollercoaster day three shots behind pacesetter Mito Pereira, the PGA Tour rookie continuing to impress on just his second major start.

Pereira went from one behind playing partner Will Zalatoris to four ahead in the space of six holes, then saw his lead cut to a single shot after four bogeys in five holes around the turn before back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14.

The 27-year-old from Chile also birdied the last to card a 69 and finish nine under par, with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris - who recovered from playing his first seven holes in four over to return a 73 - on six under.

Can Fitzpatrick overturn Pereira’s lead and secure a first major title? And how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard after day three

-9: Mito Pereira

-6: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick

-5: Cameron Young

-4: Abraham Ancer

-3: Seamus Power

-2: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Stewart Cink