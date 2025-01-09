How to watch Penn State vs Notre Dame in Orange Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

The College Football Playoff Semifinals begin on Thursday night with the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl, and if you want to watch the college football action live on TV or live stream, the details you seek are just below.

The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions earned wins over the 11th-seeded SMU Mustangs in the first round of the CFP and the third-seeded Boise State Broncos in the quarterfinals. Their last loss came against the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish beat the 10th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the opening round of the playoffs and followed that up with a monumental win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. Notre Dame's only loss this season came in upset fashion against the Northern Illinois Huskies in Week 2.

Penn State vs Notre Dame Orange Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Nittany Lions against the Fighting Irish.

When : Thursday, Jan. 9

Where : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

This is a game that college football fans have been waiting for all season!

What time is Penn State vs Notre Dame?

The Nittany Lions take on the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9.

