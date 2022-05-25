Watch Peloton's Chelsea Jackson Roberts Tell Jennifer Garner She's Pregnant in Emotional Video

Peloton Instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts Shows off Baby Bump After Revealing She's Pregnant With First Baby: 'My Heart is Full of Gratitude'

Peloton's Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts is grateful to be "embarking on the biggest yoga practice" of her life.

The yoga instructor put her baby bump on display in her latest Instagram selfie on Monday after revealing she and her husband are expecting their first baby together.

In her sweet post, Jackson Roberts smiles in a bright orange top and yellow leggings – the same outfit she wore when she first made the exciting announcement during her 30-minute gospel slow flow yoga session.

"Embarking on the BIGGEST yoga practice of my life and all I can say is my heart is FULL of gratitude 🙏🏾," she captioned the pictures.

She added, "Thank you for every message, prayer, hug, thought, and symbol of love we've received. I am grateful beyond words for the opportunity to put everything I have learned from my yoga practice to work."

"All day yesterday, I meditated on the thought of the sun always existing behind the clouds. Thank you for being my village and my sunlight, community…Especially through the storms," she continued.

Jackson Roberts' excitement was matched by good friend Jennifer Garner when telling her the news as they teamed up to lead an online sun meditation session on Instagram. Garner started hosting meditation sessions with Jackson Roberts in 2020 according to Shape.

The fitness instructor began her video call to Garner by telling the actress she had a gift for her. She held up a black baby onesie printed with the phrase, "Jen! you're going to be an Auntie!" across the front.

"I'm so happy for you," Garner said as she wiped away tears of joy.

"As you know, Jen, we've been friends now for a couple of years, and I shared with you last year when we experienced loss and how rough that was for us," Jackson Roberts said in the video. "And more than anything, I want to share that, and I want to be vulnerable in sharing that with folks, because it is a part of life that I never knew I would be able to navigate."