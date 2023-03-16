Watch: Pedro Goncalves bags goal of the season contender in Europa League clash with Arsenal

The Portuguese star found the back of the net from 47 yards to put his side level at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old, who previously enjoyed a spell at Wolverhampton, marked his 17th goal this season in spectacular fashion as he beat Aaron Ramsdale from distance.

Granit Xhaka had earlier put the Gunners ahead with a 19th minute effort.

This wasn't the first time that Goncalves has proved problematic for the Gunners, with the player bagging an assist in the first-leg of the round-of-16 tie.

The Portugal international has now scored 55 goals in 117 appearances for the Lions.

Goncalves had endured a four-match goalless run ahead of the trip to North London.

The player has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent days, with Unai Emery's side set to launch a bid for the former Wolves man. However, the Villans are likely to face stiff competition for the midfielder who stole the headlines in Thursday's Europa League clash.

