Watch: Pavlovic opens Milan account vs. Lazio with bullet header

AC Milan took the lead against Lazio through a Strahinja Pavlovic bullet header after a period of Lazio pressure – it is the Serbian defender’s first goal for the club.

Following Milan’s previous two fixtures, reports all week have suggested how important the clash against the Biancolesti is. Therefore, it was vital to get off to a good start, which is exactly what the Rossoneri have done.

After sustaining a bit of Lazio pressure, the Diavolo earned themselves a corner, which Christian Pulisic stepped up to take. The American winger duly delivered a lovely inswinger into the box, and Pavlovic was there to gratefully convert the chance, beating his marker easily and opening his Rossoneri account.