How to watch Paris-Nice – live stream, TV, results

The 78th edition of Paris-Nice gets under way on Sunday, continuing in the face of race cancellations in Italy in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak and the withdrawal of several major teams.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live reports, post-race reports, results and news throughout the eight-day race.

Numerous teams (Astana, CCC Team, Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar, and UAE Team Emirates) have withdrawn from the race as a result of coronavirus, with race organisers ASO responding by inviting Circus-Wanty Gobert and B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, as well as boosting the squad sizes from seven to eight.

To stay up to date with the latest team changes, head to our coronavirus team withdrawal tracker.

Riders and route

The race lineup is even more star-studded than usual, as teams opting out of Tirreno-Adriatico have sent numerous big names to France instead.

The list of riders who will fight it out for the overall win includes Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), two-time champion Richie Porte and his Trek-Segafredo teammate Vincenzo Nibali, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

It'll also be worth keeping an eye on Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Sergio Higuita and Michael Woods (both EF Pro Cycling), as well as Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

A host of Classics stars are also at the race, building their form ahead of the spring Classics. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Stuyven and world champion Mads Pedersen (both Trek-Segafredo), Zdenek Štybar and Kasper Asgreen (both Deceuninck-QuickStep), plus the Lotto Soudal pairing of John Degenkolb and Philippe Gilbert.

To round things off, the sprint field is headlined by Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

There won't be too many opportunities for those men during the week, though, with the flat stage 2 the only expected sprint finish. Stage 1 features a late climb which could derail the fastmen; the stage 3 uphill finish will also be tricky for some.

A rolling 15km time trial around Julian Alaphilippe's birthplace of Saint-Amand-Montrond follows on stage 4, while the next day is long and lumpy, good for a breakaway. The final three stages, held in the south of France, are all hilly affairs where the GC will be fought. The stage 7 16km summit finish at Valdeblore La Colmiane is likely to be decisive.

Paris-Nice live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the races.

Paris-Nice will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

In North America, FloBikes is airing the race. Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold will also be showing the race in the USA, with a subscription available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

In Australia, SBS will show the race live on their channel SBS 2.

As you might expect, European broadcasters such as France 3, Sporza, RTBF and Rai Sport are showing the race live. Feeds will be probably be geo-restricted.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Paris-Nice 2020 schedule

Stage 1: Plaisir – Plaisir, 154km – Sunday, March 8

Start: 10:00 GMT, 05:00 EST

Finish: 13:54 GMT, 08:54 EST

Stage 2: Chevreuse – Chalette-sur-Loing, 166.5km – Monday, March 9

Start: 11:25 GMT, 06:25 EST

Finish: 15:27 GMT, 10:27 EST

Stage 3: Chalette-sur-Loing – La Châtre, 212.5km – Tuesday, March 10

Start: 10:10 GMT, 05:10 EST

Finish: 15:26 GMT, 10:26 EST

Stage 4: Saint-Amand-Montrond – Saint-Amand-Montrond (TT), 15.1km – Wednesday, March 11

Start: 12:25 GMT, 07:25 EST

Finish: 15:25 GMT, 10:25 EST

Stage 5: Gannat – La Côte-Saint-André, 227km – Thursday, March 12

Start: 09:45 GMT, 04:45 EST

Finish: 15:24 GMT, 10:24 EST

Stage 6: Sorgues – Apt, 160.5km – Friday, March 13

Start: 11:15 GMT, 06:15 EST

Finish: 15:26 GMT, 10:26 EST

Stage 7: Nice – Valdelore La Colmiane, 166.5km – Saturday, March 14

Start: 08:50 GMT, 03:50 EST

Finish: 13:55 GMT, 08:55 EST

Stage 8: Nice – Nice, 113.6km – Sunday, March 15

Start: 10:45 GMT, 05:45 EST

Finish: 13:55 GMT, 08:55 EST