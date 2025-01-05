How to watch Oregon vs. Maryland basketball, TV channel, live stream

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks are set for a Big Ten matchup against the Maryland Terrapins in Eugene on Sunday afternoon. If you want to catch the high-flying hoops action on TV or live stream, we have what you need to know just below.

The Ducks are ranked ninth in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll thanks to a 12-2 start to the 2024-25 campaign. Oregon's two losses came in three tries in conference play, first against the UCLA Bruins and then Illinois Illini — but they did beat the Alabama Crimson Tide before those games.

The Terps bring a solid 11-3 mark along with a 1-2 tally in Big Ten play into the weekend that equals a No. 24 ranking in the Coaches Poll. Losses to the Marquette Golden Eagles and Purdue Boilermakers — both top-25 teams — along with the Washington Huskies last time out have held them back so far.

Oregon vs. Maryland college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Ducks against the Terrapins.

When : Sunday, Jan. 5

Where : Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

TV channel : Peacock

Oregon's first season in the Big Ten's college basketball circuit has started slow. Can they take flight on Sunday afternoon?

What time is Oregon vs. Maryland?

The Ducks take on the Terrapins at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5.

