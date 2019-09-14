Watch second and third Ningbo WTCR races live on Autosport

The World Touring Car Cup resumes at Ningbo this weekend after a two-month break, and you can watch Sunday's second and third races live and for free on Autosport.

Yvan Muller claimed his first victory of the 2019 season in Saturday's opener, and will start Sunday's final race from pole after topping qualifying for a second time in two days.

Before that, his team-mate Andy Priaulx starts from pole for the first time since the three-time champion's return to World Touring Cars, ahead of the BRC Racing Hyundai i30 N of title hopeful Norbert Michelisz.

Michelisz starts Sunday's races just nine points behind Esteban Guerrieri in the drivers' standings, after the Honda driver's fire extinguisher went off shortly before the start of race two.

Coverage of all the remaining qualifying sessions and races in the 2019 WTCR season will be available to watch live and for free via our sister streaming service motorsport.tv.

