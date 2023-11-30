If You Watch One Holiday Movie This Weekend: Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane Is Our Pick

With Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas and Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime now in full swing, and Great American Family and other networks loading their sleighs, we’re here to help you choose between the season’s many offerings. Each week, we’ll spotlight the movie that should be at the top of your weekend list and preview why other debuts will make you merry.

THE ONE TO WATCH

Candy Cane Lane

(Streaming Friday, Dec. 1 on Prime Video)

Imagine Clark Griswold unknowingly selling his soul to a devilish, disgraced elf to secure more exterior illumination. You don’t have to! In his first holiday movie, Eddie Murphy stars as a similarly enthusiastic family man who does just that. Chris Carver lives on El Segundo, California’s Candy Cane Lane, where homeowners go all-out for Christmas. Once he hears there’s a $100,000 prize for this year’s best-decorated house, the naturally competitive and newly laid-off father of three purchases a giant “12 Days of Christmas” tree from a pop-up shop called Kringle’s to seal his win. He, however, fails to read the fine print on his receipt from salesgirl Pepper (Brittany Runs a Marathon’s Jillian Bell). If Chris can’t complete her impossible challenge — collecting rings back from the “12 Days of Christmas” gifts come to life — he will end up as a tiny glass villager in her shop alongside other folks (voiced by Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, Robin Thede, and Pentatonix) whose holiday wishes put them on her naughty list.

This is a film about the Carvers, led by ever-efficient mom Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), banding together to save Chris while they’re taunted by the likes of six geese-a-laying and ten lords a-leaping. But it’s also a movie about Chris learning to appreciate his kids for who they are. Murphy and Ross are a formidable duo, and Bell oozes campy Batman villain energy with just a hint of Wicked Witch of the West terror that keeps the stakes high. The action-packed and surprisingly emotional climax includes a fun cameo from David Alan Grier as Santa Claus. Be sure to watch the credits for a bonus scene and bloopers.

Runner-Up: Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas

“Fasten your facelifts, ladies. It’s gonna be a bumpy weekend.” Our runner-up pick, Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas (premieres Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 pm on Lifetime), proves Morgan Fairchild can still deliver a zinger with the best of them. The plot revolves around five actresses — played by Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan and Fairchild — reuniting for a live Christmas episode of their beloved daytime soap, The Great Lakes, as penned by their child costar-turned-writer/producer Alex (Travis Burns). Highlights include a montage of slaps from the show’s original run, the resolution of a long-running feud, a fittingly gratuitous shirtless scene for Burns, and the ladies joining forces to play matchmaker for Alex and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson) and to give viewers what they really want (e.g. a food fight!).

The Best of the Rest…

A Not So Royal Christmas (Premieres Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel)

When sneaky tabloid journalist/history buff Charlotte (Brooke D’Orsay) mistakes palace landscaper Adam (Will Kemp) for Scandinavia’s reclusive Count of Sorhagen, the Powers That Be ask him to pose as the royal for an article they hope will keep a secret hidden and the tourists interested. Kemp retains his title as Hallmark’s most charming leading man and D’Orsay has hands-down the best yuletide ball gown of the season.

My Norwegian Holiday (Premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel)

Former world-class Norwegian skier Henrik (David Elsendoorn, Ted Lasso’s blunt Dane Jan) invites a stranger, American PhD candidate JJ (Rhiannon Fish), to take a non-refundable plane ticket to Bergen. While he tries to emotionally recover from a career-ending injury, she hopes to learn why her beloved late grandmother considered a carved troll from Bergen her most prized possession. The romance and poignant resolution will sneak up on you.

Christmas With a Kiss (Premieres Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel)

Social media ambassador Mona (Mishael Morgan) dreams of following in her mother and sister’s footsteps and finding everlasting love when she kisses a date under the mistletoe at her hometown’s magical Christmas Eve dance. But will it be with her former high school flame, fireman Fletcher (Jamie M. Callic), or visiting magazine writer Dez (Ronnie Rowe)? Your initial pick will likely change.

The Christmas Ringer (Streaming now on BET+)

After her manager-fiancé steals her money, one-holiday-hit wonder Nicole (Trenyce Cobbins) sets out to rehab her image by leading her hometown church’s choir to a competition win. There’s family drama; a talented, shady rival (Kelly Price); an old, superhot friend (Tyler Lepley); and some genuinely joyful performances.

Time For Her to Come Home for Christmas (Premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 pm and repeats Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 pm on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

The sixth (!) film in the Time For… anthology franchise stars Shenae Grimes-Beech as Carly, a musician grieving the loss of her mother who receives a surprise invitation to direct a small-town church choir’s Christmas program. You’ll figure out why before she does, but it’s a heartwarming reveal nevertheless — as is Carly and Army vet Matthew (Chris Carmack) realizing fate brought them together as well.

A Royal Christmas Surprise (Streaming now on BET+)

Riley (Jennifer Freeman) has to play peacekeeper when her aunt Gina (a silver-tongued Trisha Mann) and uncle Ray (Tony Grant) welcome her fiancé Mandla’s (Thapelo Mokoena) parents — a South African king and queen (Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and Abena Ayivor) — to their Kentucky home for a holiday engagement party. It’s a reminder to keep good wine in the house; it heals all tension!

Yuletide the Knot (Premieres Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 pm on UPtv)

Small-town event planner Rachel (Mary Antonini) is tasked with organizing a picturesque Christmas wedding for an influencer who happens to be managed by her high school sweetheart, Logan (Peter Porte). With Rachel also grieving the loss of her late mother and the tree lighting ceremony her mom used to helm, this is deeper than it sounds. And more musical.

Mistletoe Match (Premieres Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 pm on Lifetime)

It;s a mildly infuriating setup: Investigative reporter Olivia (Elena Juatco) has to hand off her political scoop so she can instead pen an exposé on a New York City holiday matchmaking event that claims a 90% success rate — all because her female boss is in the 10% who remained unattached, holds a grudge, and wants her top writer on the case. The chemistry between Juatco and Ryan Bruce (playing widower and single dad Thomas, who agrees to fake-match with Olivia) makes it tolerable.

Christmas on Windmill Way (Premieres Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 pm on Great American Family)

Another week, another evil developer. On the chopping block here: a family-owned sawmill in a town known for its Dutch heritage. As Mia (Christa Taylor Brown) and her former love, Brady (Chad Michael Murray), work to stop the deal he brokered, they also get closure on a missing prom-invite mystery that involves a messenger clog.

The Jinglebell Jubilee (Premieres Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 pm on Great American Family)

Widower and single dad Nate (Marshall Williams) returns to his hometown as city manager and promptly needs the help of a former classmate, teacher Hope (Erin Agostino), to save his charity event. The problem with discovering they make a great team? Hope has already committed to setting a friend up with Nate! Everyone;s far too earnest for it to turn juicy.

