Watch One Bride ‘Ice’ Her Groomsmen During Her First Look: 'Perfect Time When They Were Least Expecting It'

Bride Katelynn surprised the groomsmen at her wedding with bottle of Smirnoff Ice as a part of the viral drinking prank: "The groomsmen all loved the idea," she tells PEOPLE

Katelynn Kleckner had a special surprise in store for the groomsmen on her wedding day – bottles of Smirnoff Ice!

The bride tells PEOPLE that she incorporated the iconic drinking prank – where someone hides a bottle of Smirnoff Ice and the person that sees it first has to get down on one knee and down it – during the groomsmen's first look. The tradition is otherwise known as getting "Iced."

In her TikTok video, Kleckner has the groomsmen line up with their backs facing her for their first look. When they turn around she holds up two cases of Smirnoff Ice, laughing. The groomsman closest to the camera claps when he sees what's in Kleckner's hands.

Throughout the video "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice plays in the background.

"My husband's friend group has always done “icing” at get-togethers and parties, so I thought it would be the perfect time to do it to them when they were least expecting it," she says.

Prior to the wedding day on Sept. 2, Kleckner says she only told her bridesmaids, the photographer and fiancé about her plan. "I made sure they were all gonna keep the secret," she explains.

She also worked with her photographer Courtney Burandt from Way+lynn Photography to make sure the groomsmen's reactions were captured perfectly.

"The groomsmen all loved the idea and were super surprised," she says. "As you can hear in the TikTok they all screamed! They went back in with my husband and he said they were laughing and just said how I 'iced them' and then they were arguing about who finished first and how it tasted so good."

Once the wedding day was over she decided to spread the word and share the funny moment on TikTok.

"I decided to post on TikTok because everyone at my wedding who watched loved the idea! Plus, the groomsmen's reaction was the best. I also wanted to share with others so they that could use at their wedding because it was so much fun!" she continues.

"I was blown away when I woke up the next morning and noticed it went viral. I texted my husband and my mom right away and they couldn’t believe it."



