Watch: When Olympic Volunteer's Kindness Helped Jamaican Athlete Win Gold

Jamaican athlete Hansle Parchment won an Olympic Gold in Hurdles, but he almost did not make it to the semi-final of the event itself because he had reached the wrong venue.

Fortunately, a Tokyo Olympics volunteer named Tiana saw him and gave him money required to take a taxi to the correct venue. It was this act of kindness that ultimately saw him win the Olympic title in the Men's 110m hurdles, and he did not forget.

After the event he tracked her down to thank her for her act of kindness and to return her money. He also presented her with a t-shirt and posed for a selfie with her.

Tiana’s biggest prize may be yet to come though as the Sunday Gleaner reported, Jamaica’s minister for tourism intends to host her on a trip to the Caribbean island.

“No matter where in the world she is, we want to reciprocate the kindness shown to one of our own,” Edmund Bartlett, told the Sunday Gleaner.

