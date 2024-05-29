How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Europa Conference League final

The Europa Conference League final pits Olympiacos against Fiorentina tonight.

It has been a wild ride for the Greek side, who have traipsed across the continent pulling off a number of upset on the road to, of all places, Athens.

After finishing third in their Europa League group, Olympiacos managed to pull off a comeback from 4-1 down in their Conference League last-16 tie with Maccabi Tel-Aviv before downing Fenerbahce on penalties and upsetting favourites Aston Villa.

By contrast, Fiorentina have enjoyed a relatively smooth journey to their second successive Conference League final and are yet to lose a game in Europe this season.

This evening’s game has been made free to watch, so fans without a subscription to TNT Sports can still tune in online if they make an account.

Where to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The final will be free to watch online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!