Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow's stripped-down performance of 'If It Makes You Happy'

Now this duet rocks. On Friday night, Sheryl Crow joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage during her acoustic set at the historic Nashville venue the Bluebird Café to perform a cozy, stripped-down rendition of Crow's 1996 hit "If It Makes You Happy."

Rodrigo posted a snippet of their performance, which featured the pair harmonizing during the song's chorus as Crow played the guitar. Alongside the Instagram clip, the "Vampire" singer also shared a snapshot of her and Crow sitting at a hair salon holding magazines with photos of them emblazoned on their respective front covers.

"Pinch me!" Rodrigo captioned her post. "Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!!"

Crow seemed equally blown away by the performance. Resharing Rodrigo's post on her own Instagram account, she added, "Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman!"

The "Soak Up the Sun" singer also reposted their duet on her Instagram Story, where she took a moment to praise Rodrigo's vocal skills, writing, "She is just really good, y'all!"

Video footage from the set posted on social media shows Rodrigo also performing several songs from her new album, Guts, including "Lacy," "Vampire," and "Making the Bed."

(L-R) Honoree Olivia Rodrigo accepts the 2022 Woman of the Year award from Sheryl Crow onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard) Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow

Crow and Rodrigo first crossed paths at Billboard's Women in Music event last year, when the "Real Gone" star presented the HSMTMTS alum with the Woman of the Year award. At the time, Crow told PEOPLE that she was "happy to celebrate" Rodrigo at the ceremony.

"I think she's gonna be around a long time," Crow said. "She deserves to be where she is, celebrating this moment."

