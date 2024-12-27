How to watch Oklahoma vs. Navy, Armed Forces Bowl TV channel, free live stream

FORT WORTH, TX - DECEMBER 23: An American flag is displayed on the field before the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off with the Navy Midshipmen on Friday for this year's edition of the Armed Forces Bowl held in Fort Worth, Texas. If you want to catch the college football postseason action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Sooners were among the top 25 teams in the nation early on this season but their first year in the Southeastern Conference proved to be a bit much for them. Oklahoma finished with a 6-6 overall mark while winning just two of its eight games against fellow league peers.

The Midshipmen finished their schedule with a robust 9-3 mark that included a 6-2 record against other American Athletic Conference schools. Navy is coming off a signature win over the Army Black Knights, who are ranked No. 18 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma vs. Navy Armed Forces Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Sooners against the Midshipmen.

When : Friday, Dec. 27

Where : Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Do not let the differing records fool you, this should be a great early afternoon matchup.

What time is Oklahoma vs. Navy?

The Sooners take on the Midshipmen at noon ET on Friday, Dec. 27.

