WATCH: Oklahoma State's historic run ends via brutal horseshoe lip-out in sudden death

The Oklahoma State Cowboys historic run in men's college golf came to an end Tuesday night. And in brutal fashion.

The Cowboys, who earned the No. 1 seed in match play by winning the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship by a whopping 31 strokes, faced the Texas Longhorns in Tuesday's semifinals. Though U.S. Amateur champ Viktor Hovland won the opening match, NCAA individual champ Matthew Wolff fell, 4 and 3, to Texas standout Cole Hammer, and Longhorn Pierceson Coody's 5-and-4 dispatch of OSU's Hayden Wood put Texas just a win away from the finals. But Austin Eckroat's 3-and-2 victory put the onus on the final tilt featuring OSU's Zach Bauchou and UT's Steven Chervony.

Bauchou won the 16th and 17th holes to take a 1-up lead into the final hole, but Chervony answered with a birdie to send it into sudden death:

As light faded at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., Bauchou faced a three-footer on the first playoff hole to prolong the match. Unfortunately for the OSU senior and the Stillwater faithful, Bauchou's putt horseshoed around the cup, giving Texas a berth in the finals.

That heartbreak ends OSU's title defense, and with Wolff and Hovland expected to turn pro, ends one of the best two-year runs in men's collegiate golf history.

Texas will face Stanford on Wednesday morning for the NCAA crown.

