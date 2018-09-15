How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel

Two of the nation's top offenses will duel in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday as No. 24 Oklahoma State hosts No. 17 Boise State. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys enter Saturday's matchup 2–0 after dismantling a pair of FCS opponents in the season's first two weeks. Oklahoma State has tallied 113 points in the process. They are led by a rushing attack averaging 300 yards per game. Saturday will be Oklahoma State's final non-conference matchup of the season.

Boise State has been on a scoring tear of its own through two weeks. They are ranked fifth in the nation at 59 points per game. Senior Brett Rypien has torched opposing defenses and has thrown for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception. The Broncos' trip to Stillwater marks their lone contest against a Power 5 team this season.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN. You can also stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

Next three games:

Oklahoma State: vs. Texas Tech (9/22); at Kansas (9/29); vs. Iowa State (10/6)

Boise State: at Wyoming (9/29); vs. San Diego State (10/6); at Nevada (10/13)