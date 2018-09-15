How to Watch Ohio State vs. TCU: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

No. 15 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State will faceoff in a Saturday night top-20 showdown on Sept. 15.

The teams will meet for the seventh time in program history but the first time since 1973. The Buckeyes hold a 4-1-1 advantage in the head-to-head series. All six previous meetings have taken place at Ohio State.

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, TX. Both teams are 2-0 going into the neutral site, non-conference contest.

How to watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live with ABC Go.

Next three games:

TCU: at Texas (9/22), vs. Iowa State (9/29), vs. Texas Tech (10/11)

Ohio State: vs. Tulane (9/22), at Penn State (9/29), vs. Indiana (10/6)