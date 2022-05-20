Watch the Official Trailer for the Upcoming 'South Park: The Streaming Wars' Film

The official trailer for the upcoming South Park TV film been released.

In a description reported by The Hollywood Reporter, South Park: The Streaming Wars is set to follow the character Cartman who appears to get into a "battle of wills" with his mom. In the trailer, Cartman can be heard yelling "I'm not comfortable living in a f***ing hot dog!" As he threatens to run away from home he said, "I can't do this any more Mom - if you won't listen to me, then I really don't have a choice."

South Park's first made-for-TV film premiered last November and was titled Post Covid. It was later followed by The Return of Covid which aired in December. Recently, South Park also announced that it would host a 25th anniversary live performance for one night only at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 10.

The Streaming Wars is set to be available on Paramount+ on June 1.

