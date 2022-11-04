Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season -- she's made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.

The latest trailer for the show shows fans a glimpse into what the show will look like. Savage X Fenty has already announced its lineup of stars to make an appearance -- including Cara Delevingne, Precious Lee, Simu Liu, Rickey Thompson and, of course, Rihanna herself -- while viewers will see performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Once again, the presentation is bringing Emmy Award-winning choreography while showcasing Savage X Fenty's latest collection featuring both women's and men's looks.

Watch the official trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 above. The show will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on November 9 with the collection available to shop immediately via Amazon Fashion.

In addition to its fourth showcase, Savage X Fenty has recently unveiled its holiday campaign led by Dove Cameron.