How to watch São Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint: Live stream Formula 1, TV channel info

Formula 1 is in São Paulo this weekend for the São Paulo Grand Prix, with the race on Sunday.

But first, the drivers will hit the track for Saturday’s Sprint, a chance to earn points for the championship battle.

The top eight cars in the Sprint race will earn points, with the winner earning eight points toward their championship total.

The most recent sprint happened in October, when Max Verstappen won the Sprint ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

How to watch São Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Ferrari is on a strong run right now, winning the past two races, with Charles Leclerc taking the win in the United States Grand Prix and Carlos Sainz Jr. in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Can Ferrari make it three wins in a row, something a constructor has yet to do this season?

Last year in Brazil, Verstappen won the Sprint by 4.287 seconds over Lando Norris. Those two are locked in a title battle right now, with Verstappen the clear favorite to win another title but Norris still in the hunt.

Tune in on Saturday to see who wins this Sprint race and earns valuable points for the championship hunt.

What time is the São Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint?

This F1 race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 9:55 a.m. ET.

What channel is this Formula 1 race on?

Catch the São Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint race on ESPN2.

