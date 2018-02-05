Watch: Now or never for Shaun White

The road back from injury, back to the Olympic Games, back to a place in his head where Shaun White could feel comfortable again has been, well, shaky.

It started with a brutal fall that led to a stint in intensive care, continued with less-than-stellar performances in two qualifiers leading up to the 2018 Games and came to a head on Jan. 13 at Snowmass Mountain.

Episode 6 of SnowPack: Shaun White and the U.S. Snowboard Team, reveals what was going on inside Shaun White’s head as time was running out on his quest to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

