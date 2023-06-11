How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: TV channel and streaming for French Open men’s final

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: TV channel and streaming for French Open men’s final

Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s final with history on the line at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is aiming to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam title and move ahead of Rafael Nadal on the most successful court of the Spaniard’s career.

Victory would see Djokovic become the oldest French Open champion in history, as well as the first player to win each of the four grand slam titles at least three times.

Ruud has reached his third grand slam final and second French Open final in a row but the Norwegian, who was beaten in straight sets by Nadal last year, admitted he is again the underdog.

“Novak is going for his 23rd, I’m going for my first. It’s a big difference,” Ruud said.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?

The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.

Odds

Novak Djokovic - 2/9

Casper Ruud - 7/2

Results so far

Novak Djokovic

1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics

3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)

4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)

Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)

Casper Ruud

1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)

2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri

3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen

4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry

Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)

Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)