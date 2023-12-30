How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Manchester United close out 2023 with a trip to face Nottingham Forest.

The mood has been somewhat lifted by a dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, ending a four-match winless run, but there is still plenty of pressure on Erik ten Hag and his players as they travel to the City Ground.

Forest ended their own wait for a win last time out with a win away to Newcastle, easing their relegation fears as Nuno Espírito Santo got off the mark.

United have won the last 11 matches between the two sides - they have not lost to Forest since 1994.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.